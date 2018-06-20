Slovenia will file a lawsuit against Croatia

20.6.2018 - Slovenia can proceed with the lawsuit after the expiration of the deadline.

The European Commission will not give an opinion in connection with Slovenia’s action against Croatia for violating European law as a result of the Croatian’s failure to comply with the arbitration judgment on the border dispute between the two countries. Slovenia and Croatia should find a solution, but the Commission is still prepared to intervene, they say in Brussels.

