Slovenian bank laundered Iran money

7.6.2017- Last year the USA media wrote about the money laundering in the Slovene national bank (NLB). Regarding the available information from the court case in Virginia, the laundering was done in the Slovene national bank (NLB) and Iranian businessperson. According to the source, the government of Borut Pahor was aware of the laundering, but did not react. Slovene intelligence has informed the government already in 2010, according to the source.More : http://nova24tv.si/slovenija/tudi-v-zda-odkrivajo-oprani-denar-iz-nlb/

Source: Nova24ur