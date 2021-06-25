Slovenian Presidency over the Council of the EU

1.7.2021 – From July 1 Slovenia will (together with Portugal and Germany) reside over the Council of the EU. Slovenia will strive to actively contribute to strenghtening the EU’s resilence to health, economic, energy, climate and cyber crises. Priorities can be summarized in four key points: recovery from the pandemic, the future of Europe, strengthening the rule of law and the Western Balkans.The slogan of the presidency is “Together. Resilent.Europe”. Promotional video here. More: here

Source: Euportal.si