David Sassoli is a new President of the European Parliament

3.7.2019 – Today, MEPs elected David Sassoli as the new President of the European Parliament. He received 345 of the 667 valid ballots in the second round. David Sassoli was born on May 30, 1956 in Florence. Since 2009, he has been re-elected to the Italian Democratic Party (S & D) for the third term in the May election. Parliament will lead by January 2022. In a short speech after the election, Sassoli thanked the deputies for his confidence: “In recent months, many people have promoted divisions and conflicts that we thought were merely a sad reminder of our history. However, people have shown that they still believe in this exceptional path, which alone provides answers to the global challenges ahead of us. We need to revitalize our integration process and transform the EU in such a way that it can respond more effectively to the needs of our citizens, provide appropriate responses to their concerns, and to the growing widespread sense of loss among people. “Sassoli also highlighted the European Parliament’s key priorities in the future “We are among the major changes: youth unemployment, migration, climate change, digital revolution, a new balance of power in the world, to name only a few that require new ideas and courage.” Four other candidates were competing for the President of the EP and had briefly presented their vision of the leadership before the vote : Ska Keller (Greens, Germany), Sira Rego (GUE / NGL, Spain) David Sassoli (S & D, Italy) and Jan Zahradil (ECR, Czech Republic).

Source: EP Press