18.9.2020 – Today, a second contract with a pharmaceutical company entered into force following the contract’s formal signature between Sanofi-GSK and the Commission. The contract will allow all EU Member States to purchase up to 300 million doses of the Sanofi-GSK vaccine. Moreover, Member States may donate reserved doses to lower- and middle-income countries. Sanofi and GSK will also endeavour to provide a significant portion of their vaccine supply through a collaboration with the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility – the vaccine pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator for lower and middle income countries – in a timely manner. The Commission has already signed a contract with AstraZeneca and continues discussing similar agreements with other vaccine manufacturers (Johnson & Johnson, CureVac, Moderna and BioNTech) with which it has concluded exploratory talks. More: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_20_1680

Source: EC Press