8-4.2021 – The executive committee continued preparations for the launch of the conference on the future of Europe. The multilingual digital platform that will allow citizens from across the EU to contribute to the conference was launched. From the 19 April on citizens across the Union will have the opportunity to give their opinion on any subject they deem important for the future of the EU. For the first time at the EU level, citizens will have the opportunity to present their ideas, comment on other people’s ideas, create and participate in events. The platform will be the focal point of the conference, a place where all conference contributions will be gathered and shared, including decentralized events, European citizens’ panels and plenary sessions. The executive committee also agreed on its working methods and preparations for the formal event on Europe Day on May 9. More: here

Source: EC Press