Special report on the global warming

8.10.2018 – The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has today issued its Special Report on the impacts of global warming of 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels and related global greenhouse gas emission pathways. The report provides policy-makers across the globe with a strong scientific basis for their efforts to modernise the economy, tackle climate change, promote sustainable development and eradicate poverty. Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete for Climate Action and Energy and Commissioner Carlos Moedas for Research, Science and Innovation welcome the report, issued two months before the international climate talks in Katowice, Poland. The report provides a timely input for the Commission’s proposal for a strategy for long-term EU greenhouse gas emissions reductions, to be presented in November. More: here

Vir: EC Press