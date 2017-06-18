State of the asylum applications in the EU

18.6.2017 – New figures published today by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) show the trend of significant decreased asylum applications has continued in 2018. During the first four months of 2018, 197,000 persons asked for asylum in the EU, Norway and Switzerland, a lower level than during the same period in each of the last three years. 2017 had already seen a significant decrease with a total of 728,470 arrivals throughout the year, a 44% decrease compared to 2016. In 2018, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan continued to be the main countries of origin of applicants. More information can be found in the press release issued by EASO today. The full Annual Report on the Situation of Asylum in the EU 2017 is also available online. In Slovenia increase of the asylium applications has risen by 13% in 2017 comparism from the previous year. More: here

Source: EC Press