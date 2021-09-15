State of the Union

15.9.2021 – The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, gave her second speech in the European Parliament today on the situation in the Union. In her speech, she focused on Europe’s recovery from the pandemic and the steps the EU must take to achieve a lasting recovery that benefits everyone – from health preparedness, the social dimension, technological leadership and the European Defense Union. President von der Leyen described how Europe can ensure a lasting recovery by preparing for future health crises with the help of HERA, helping the world to vaccinate and ensuring an economic recovery that is sustainable and for the benefit of all. The President emphasized the importance of commitment to values ​​and Europe’s duty to care for the most vulnerable, defend media freedom, strengthen the rule of law and empower young people. More: Speech

Source: EC Press