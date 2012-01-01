Stockholm attack

The suspected attacker, who killed four people by ramming a truck into pedestrians in Stockholm Friday, was an asylum seeker facing deportation, who had expressed sympathy for the Islamic State, Swedish police said Sunday. In a press conference, police said that the suspected driver of the truck, a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan, had sought and been denied permanent residency in Sweden in June last year and was wanted for deportation by immigration officials. Two Swedes, a Belgian and a British man were killed in the attack on Friday. Another 10 people are being treated in hospital and four of them are in a serious condition. About a hundred police officers have been deployed to Stockholm after the attack.

Source: Politico