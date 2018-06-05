Strengthening Europol’s cooperation to fight terrorism and organised crime

5.6.2018 – Yesterday, the Council approved the Commission’s proposal to strengthen Europol’s cooperation with third countries and fight terrorism and other serious transnational crime more effectively – an important deliverable under the anti-terrorism package presented by the Commission in October 2017. The negotiating mandates approved by the Council will allow the Commission to start talks with eight countries on behalf of the EU – Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey – on the exchange of information, including personal data, with Europol.When concluded, the agreements will provide a legal basis for the exchange of personal data between Europol and with the competent authorities of the eight countries for the purpose of preventing and combatting terrorism and serious organised crime. The agreements will establish adequate safeguards with respect to the protection of privacy and fundamental rights and freedoms of individuals. More: here

Source: EC Pres