Strengthening Whistleblower protection in EU

8.10.2019 – The Council of Ministers adopted today the directive on whistleblower protection at the Justice and Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg. The directive will guarantee a high level of protection for whistleblowers by establishing safe channels for reporting both within an organisation and to public authorities, setting EU-wide standards. It will also protect whistleblowers against dismissal, demotion and other forms of retaliation, and require national authorities to inform citizens and provide training for public authorities on how to deal with whistleblowers.Once it will be published in the Official Journal, the Directive will enter into force twenty days after publication. Member States will have two years, from the entry into force to transpose the directive into national law.More: here

Source: EC Press