Summit between EU and Ukraine

8.7.2019 – The 21st bilateral summit between the European Union and Ukraine takes place in Kyiv this afternoon, with Ukraine’s progress in its reform path, supported by the European Union, high on the agenda. The summit will be the first since the new President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took office on 20 May, and follows his visit to Brussels – his first trip as President – on 4-5 June. The European Union will be represented at the summit by the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, and the Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, will also participate. Leaders are expected to discuss the next steps in the implementation of the Association Agreement, including its Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area. They will also discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the implementation of the Minsk agreement, the consequences of the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, and regional and foreign policy issues. The European Union, together with the European Financial Institutions, has already mobilised €15 billion in support of Ukraine’s reform process since 2014. Further tangible support is expected to be announced at the summit, including in relation to decentralisation, fighting corruption, the energy sector, further empowering civil society, mine action and psychosocial support, and support to the local economy and communities in the Sea of Azov region. Presidents Juncker, Tusk and Zelenskyy will hold a joint press conference, foreseen for 16:15 local time, and will be broadcasted live on EbS. For more information on the summit, visit the website, and for more information on EU-Ukraine relations, consult the dedicated factsheet. More:here

Source: EC Press