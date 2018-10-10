World Mental Health Day: Helping Children and Young People

10.10.2018 – Our youth is exposed to different and new types of pressures than previous generations. In addition to the pressures of growing up, education, parental and societal expectations and peer relations; young people today have to deal with issues such as body shaming and cyberbullying. To protect them, we must continue to promote the definition of health put forward by the World Health Organisation, which states that health is a complete state of physical, psychological and social well-being. This is a cross-sectoral issue – doctors, teachers and other care givers must work together. More: here

Source: EC Health