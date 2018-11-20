Tackling vaccination hesitance and refusal

20.11.2018 – “To ask questions and seek answers is the way to improve the growing vaccination resistance in the EU”, was one of the important messages at the workshop in Brussels. There are many groups all over EU who are vaccine hesitant or refuse to vaccinate their children or use the vaccination in any of the life cycles. On the other hand, there are still many casualties of influenza and outbreaks of the epidemics, such as measles between 2007 to 2015 in Bulgaria, France, Ukraine, Italy, Romania, and Serbia.

The vaccination hesitancy and refusals are more frequent among the younger population, also due to the fact that they have probably not had an experience of the devastating consequences of the epidemics and have mostly not had the first-hand experience of the suffering of the patients. Vaccination refusal is also quite high among the Roma population and certain religious groups.

On the other hand, there is a growing concern that many health workers hesitate or refuse to be vaccinated since that is the group which is very well informed. There is also a growing concern due to a fact that the vaccination safety and coverage have increased and there are fewer cases of refusal among the EU population, but doctors and parents trust has decreased ( Isabel da la Mata Barranco, European Commission DG Sante).

“False researches” are another growing concern. Prof. Vossen from The Vrije University in Amsterdam is working on the software to identify false researches in the field of autism as a consequence of the vaccination.

The growing concern in the group that is well informed and are hesitant or refuse vaccination is summarised in the questions:

1. Contamination of the vaccinations with inorganic particles which are biopersistent

2. The combination of various vaccinations and the damage of such combinations

3. Mutation of the viruses and the adoption of the vaccinations

4. Proper use of the vaccinations by the health workers

5. The responsibility for the side effects transferred from the Member States to the Pharmaceutical industry

6. Updated research on the causes of the outbursts

To improve the transparency and control over the outbursts the health workers have to be trained as well the harmonization in the vaccination registers in the Member States has to be provided, suggested the panelists. Various groups have to be invited and included in the policy-making at the national and the European level.

The present practice that the “compensation claims” from the patient that have been extensively damaged by the vaccines are addressed to the Member States has also been questioned by such groups. “ If the Pharmaceutical Industry will be responsible, no one will want to produce vaccinations”, was mentioned as a reason, according to a source from the European Commission.

The growing public mistrust into vaccination and its efficiencies have to be addressed. The transparency of the Pharmaceutical industry in the field of vaccination safety could provide some answers, and the independent, updated and high-quality researches as well.

The price for these activities is upfront of the debate. But do we want to cure the consequences of the vaccination or is it more ethical and also cost-efficient to invest in independent researches and make sure to use safe and efficient vaccination?

Source: Euportal.si