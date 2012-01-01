19.5. 2017 – The Commission adopted a delegated act specifying the conditions under which the name of the “teran” wine grape variety may appear on wine labels of the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) “Hrvatska Istra”, a Croatian wine, allowing its producers to use the name “teran” in the labelling of their wines under specific labelling conditions. “Teran” is and will remain a Slovenian Protected Designation of Origin registered in the EU. This means that, under existing EU rules, the wine is protected against any commercial use of this name by other wines that do not respect the rules provided for in the technical file of the PDO “Teran” of the Slovenian Karst region. Wines that do not respect these rules cannot be placed on the EU market. Under EU rules, a limited exception can be established for the use of the name of a grape variety that coincides with a PDO for wines if justified by existing labelling practices, as is the case with “Teran”. This decision was taken in line with the Commission’s obligations and after due consultation with all Member States and the general public through the Better Regulation Portal. The document will now be transmitted to the European Parliament and the Council for the usual scrutiny period leading to its publication and entry into force. Delegated act here.

Source: EC