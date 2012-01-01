Terrorist attacks in London

Statement by European Commission President Juncker on the London attacks : “My thoughts are with London tonight, with the families of the victims, with the commuters travelling home, with the people across the country and the world trying to get in touch with their loved ones, with the emergency services working courageously tonight, as every other night.

Today marks one year since the people of Brussels and Belgium suffered a similar pain and felt the support of your sympathy and solidarity. At this emotional time, we at the European Commission can only send that sympathy back twofold.

The United Kingdom will always remain a partner and a friend and one we will continue to work hand in hand with in the fight against terror. Together, Europeans will never cease to prove that love will always triumph over hate and that tolerance will always triumph over fear.”

Source : EC Press

Source EC Press