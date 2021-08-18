The archaeologist who sacrificed his life to protect the ancient cultural heritage from the Islamic State

18.8.2021 – A man on his knees waiting for his beheading, in July 2015 is the Syrian archaeologist Dr. Khaled al-Asaad, head of excavation in Palmir (Palmyra). Khaled al-Asaad refused to reveal the location of Tadmur’s treasures and antiquities (the modern Palmyra) he had hidden before the arrival of ISIS. Al-Assad was beheaded in the square in front of the museum he worked for more than 50 years. His mutilated body was then hung on a traffic light. Khalid al-Assad was the main caretaker of Palmyra antiquities, and in July 2015 he was captured by ISIS fighters. Despite extensive torture, he did not reveal the location of the Museum’s treasures and was executed on the central square of Palmyra. When it became clear that the fighters would captive Palmyra, scientists led by Al-Assad did their best to hide Palmyra’s unique and priceless antiquities. He was the one who played a leading role in saving hundreds of artifacts, moving them from Palmyra to a safe location. Khaled al-Asaad spoke five languages besides six ancient, private languages, some of which have now disappeared. Several European countries offered him residence and citizenship, but he refused to leave Syria. He is considered one of the most important archaeologists in the world, and humanity owes him gratitude. He is a modern martyr. More: here

