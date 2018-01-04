The Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU

4.1.2018 – From 1 January 2018, Bulgaria took over the six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union. The priorities of the Bulgarian presidency are driven by its motto: ‘United we stand strong’, which is also the motto of the coat of arms of the Republic of Bulgaria. The presidency will work with its partners on unity among the member states and the EU institutions to provide concrete solutions to build a stronger, more secure and solidary Europe.During the next 6 months, the presidency will focus on four key areas: future of Europe and young people, Western Balkans, security and stability and digital economy. More: here