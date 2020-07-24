The Civil Solidarity Prize for solidarity during COVID -19

24.7.2020 – The Civil Solidarity Prize will reward up to 29 not-for-profit initiatives carried out by natural persons, civil society organisations or private companies which aim to tackle the Covid-19 crisis and its manifold consequences. The overall aim of the prize, which is awarded as a one-off edition instead of the annual EESC Civil Society Prize, is to raise awareness and increase visibility of the contribution that natural persons, civil society organisations and private companies have made or are making to creating a European identity and solidarity in a way that underpins the common values that are the foundation of European integration. The deadline for submitting applications is 30 September 2020 at 12:00 noon (CEST). The awards ceremony will take place during the EESC plenary session in January 2021. The contest rules and the application form are available by clicking on the links below.

For further information, please send an email to: EESCprize@eesc.europa.eu

Apply here: https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/CivilSolidarityPrize

Source: EC Press