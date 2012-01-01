The entry into application of the General Data Protection Regulation

25.5. 2018 – As for the today the Regulation on the General Data Protection is in force in the EU. It also applies to e -mail data. Andrus Ansip, Vice-President for the Digital Single Market, said: “Europe’s new data protection rules will be a reality tomorrow. Europeans’ privacy will be better protected and companies benefit from a single set of rules across the EU. Strong data protection rules are the basis for a functioning Digital Single Market and for the online economy to prosper. The new rules ensure that citizens can trust in how their data is used and that the EU can make the best of the opportunities of the data economy. Our new data protection rules were agreed for a reason: Two thirds of Europeans are concerned about the way their data was being handled, feeling they have no control over information they give online. Companies need clarity to be able to safely extend operations across the EU. Recent data scandals confirmed that with stricter and clearer data protection rules we are doing the right thing in Europe.” Vĕra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, added: “Personal data is the gold of the 21st century. And we leave our data basically at every step we take, especially in the digital world. When it comes to personal data today, people are naked in an aquarium. Data protection is a fundamental right in the EU. The new rules will put the Europeans back in control of their data. Now we have a choice and can decide what happens and who has what sort of data. You can ask and companies have to tell you. You can also recover your data if you leave or change service. Companies will also benefit from the new rules, because they will be the same everywhere and the companies will only have one authority to deal with. This makes it easier to expand a business activity to another Member State. The rules are based on a risk-based approach. Companies that have been making money from our data, have more responsibilities. They should also give something back to the consumers; at least the security of their data. Companies, which do not process data as their core business activity, have less obligations and mainly have to make sure that the data they process are secure and used legally. They will also be rules with teeth. Everyone, especially those companies that monetise our personal data, will have an interest to play by the rules. With the General Data Protection Regulation Europe asserts its digital sovereignty and gets ready for the digital age. Beyond that, the new rules are beginning to set a global standard for privacy. They will help to bring back the trust we need to be successful in a global digital economy.” More: here

Source: EC Press