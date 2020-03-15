15.3.2020 – The European Commission has approved a €1.5 million Slovenian scheme to support holders of ancillary activities at farms, such as agro-tourisms or catering, affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The scheme was approved under the State Aid Temporary Framework. Under the scheme, the aid will take the form of direct grants. The aim of the scheme is to help the beneficiaries address their liquidity needs and continue their activities during and after the outbreak. The Commission found that the Slovenian scheme is in line with the conditions of the Temporary Framework. In particular, (i) the aid does not exceed €1.8 million per beneficiary as provided by the Temporary Framework; and (ii) the scheme will run until 31 December 2021. The Commission concluded that the measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework. On this basis, the Commission approved the scheme under EU State aid rules. More: here

Source: EC Press