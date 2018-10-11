The European Fiscal Board 2018 Annual Report

11.10.2018 – The European Fiscal Board has published its second annual report that reviews the way the EU fiscal framework was implemented in 2017.The report provides a comprehensive and independent assessment of the implementation of the Stability and Growth Pact in 2017 and will feed into the discussions in the context of the European Semester and the deepening of the Economic and Monetary Union. The European Fiscal Boardis an independent body mandated to advise the European Commission on the overall direction of fiscal policy of the euro area and to evaluate how the EU fiscal governance framework is implemented. It was formally established end 2015 and began operating shortly after its members were appointed in October 2016. More: here

Source: EC Press