The European Heritage Label rewarded to 10 countries

31.3.2020 – The European Heritage Label has been awarded to ten new sites that have played a significant role in the history and culture of Europe or the building of the European Union. The awards were announced on 31 March 2020. These are the new sites awarded in 2020:

Archaeological Area of Ostia Antica (Italy

Underwater Cultural Heritage of the Azores (Portugal)

Colonies of Benevolence (Belgium, the Netherlands)

Living Heritage of Szentendre (Hungary)

Kynžvart Castle – Place of diplomatic meetings (Czech Republic)

Site of Remembrance in Łambinowice (Poland

Zdravljica – the Message of the European Spring of Nations (Slovenia)

Werkbund Estates in Europe

Chambon-sur-Lignon Memorial (France)

The Three Brothers (Latvia)

“Zdravljica” is a poem written in 1844 by the Slovenian poet France Prešeren. It was only published in 1848, after the abolishment of censorship in the Habsburg Empire as part of the Spring of Nations. More: here