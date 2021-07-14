The European Research Council’s programme for 2022

14.7.2021 – The European Research Council’s work programme includes over EUR 2.4 billion to fund grants for some 1,100 excellent scientists and scholars in the EU and associated countries. This is the ERC’s second work programme under Horizon Europe. The funding will be awarded in a series of grant competitions refereed by panels of internationally renowned researchers. It is intended to support projects that push the frontiers of human knowledge. Researchers of any nationality and any scientific domain are eligible, as long as they work in Europe or are willing to move from other parts of the world to do so. Synergy Grants and Proof of Concept Grants are back on offer, as well as the second edition of the Public Engagement with Research Awards. More: here

Source: EC Press