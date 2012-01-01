25.3. 2019 – On the 20 March the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the IRMCT announced the final judgement in the Karadžić case relating to some of the most tragic events in Europe’s recent history, involving war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Radovan Karadžić was sentenced to life imprisonment, increasing the sentence of 40 years handed down by the previous court. Karadžić was found guilty of the genocide in Srebrenica and other crimes. The European Union fully respects the decisions of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the IRMCT. International criminal justice not only contributes to ending impunity but also to fostering broader trust and reconciliation within Bosnia and Herzegovina and in the region as a whole. The EU also supports the effective and efficient domestic processing of war crimes, to complement and follow up on the work of international tribunals. Reconciliation requires an honest and factual assessment of the past, coming from within societies and bringing together all parties to the conflict. Education and awareness are key. More: here

Source: EEAS Press