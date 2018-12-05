The former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and EU

5.12.2018 – High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini met today in Brussels with Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Defence Radmila Šekerinska and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. They discussed the steps leading to the implementation of the Prespa agreement signed with Greece in June. The High Representative/Vice-President commended the work of the government in implementing this historical agreement that the whole Europe saluted. This process represents a unique opportunity to overcome difficulties of the past and to enhance reconciliation in the region; it is also crucial for the country’s European Union path. The High Representative and the Ministers also discussed progress in the reform agenda the country is pursuing vigorously. In particular they focused on the rule of law, an area with tangible impact on the lives of the citizens, where progress will also help the country advance towards the EU. Federica Mogherini confirmed full support for the country’s European Union integration path and readiness to accompany the ongoing reforms, to the benefit of all citizens. More: here

Source: EEAS Press