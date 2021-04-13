The proposed acquisition of Trimo and Kingspan Group investigated

13.4.2021 – The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed acquisition of Trimo, arhitekturne rešitve, d.o.o. (‘Trimo’) by Kingspan Group plc (‘Kingspan’), under the EU Merger Regulation. The Commission is concerned that the proposed transaction may reduce competition and lead to price increases in the market for mineral fibre sandwich panels in a number of Member States and the UK. Kingspan and Trimo are both leading companies in the market for mineral fibre sandwich panels, which are used for the construction, renovation and insulation of a variety of industrial and commercial buildings. More: here

Source: EC Press