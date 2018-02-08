Responses of Slovene MEPs to the speech of Croatian prime minister in the EP

6.2. 2018 – Statements by MEPs from Slovenia during the debate with Crotian Prime minister on the Future of Europe and arbitration on the Croatian and Slovenia border dispute.

Lojze Peterle (EPP):

“Commissioner Mimica, Prime Minister, dear Andrej, welcome and thank you for the clear words about the future of Europe. I welcome the ambitions of Croatia and I want to qualify for the fastest speed. I do not dramatize but would like to be clear about the border – we are not looking for further solutions, because the bilateral solution for the border dispute was unsuccessful. The EC has legally organized the arbitration tribunal. The court has finished its work despite Croatian qualifications of Slovenian conduct, so we are looking for a way to implement the arbitration. We are thankful to the EC for the mediation and to you for the openness and a dialogue. My question – Central Europe is increasingly shaping itself as a political entity with its political and cultural identity and its views on the future of the EU. What do you think about it? ”

Tanja Fajon (S & D):

“Your messages are extremely important today, especially in the light of the anticipated enlargement strategy. Brussels and Ljubljana are monitoring the conduct of your government following the arbitration tribunal’s decision on the border between Slovenia and Croatia. You heard President Juncker. What will be your message to the Western Balkans countries if your government does not respect the arbitration tribunal’s decision? Will you take responsibility for all those for whom the door will remain closed?”

Ivo Vajgl (Alde):

Today you have heard the support of a large part of this Parliament in resolving our bilateral issue, a rather superfluous dispute based on the arbitration tribunal decision. Of course, the arbitration tribunal is the one that decides whether or not an abuse has taken place at some point in time. The court ruled that no such abuse that would prevent arbitration has occurred and it has taken a decision that now you do not want to implement. Mr Prime Minister, I invite you to solve this problem in the spirit of a lasting and good neighborhood, which also requires some respect for international law and the principles on which good neighbor relations are based.

Igor Šoltes (Greens):

“The rule of law is the cornerstone of European values and a prerequisite for the realization of everything. If we fail to obey the rule of law, Europe will fail. I wish, Mr. Plenković, that you, as the Prime Minister of Croatia, understand the importance of these values and contribute to the European spirit by implementing the arbitration decision in the case of the Slovenian-Croatian border. This is a binding, definitive, real and final ruling and we cannot negotiate it. I would suggest that Mr Juncker, who offered his help, would clearly, unequivocally and without hesitation declare that the arbitration decisions must be respected and that this applies to all responsible Member States in the EU. ”

Source: EP press