Theme of the 2018 prize: “Identities, European Values and Cultural Heritage in Europe”

22.6.2018 – The European Economic and Social Committee will the 2018 prize grant to the innovative initiatives carried out by civil society organisations and/or individuals on the territory of the EU and aimed at raising awareness of the multiple layers and richness of European identities, exploiting the full potential of Europe’s cultural wealth, facilitating access to European cultural heritage and promoting European values (respect for human dignity and human rights, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law). More: here

Source: EC Press