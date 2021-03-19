three Declarations to pool efforts and resources to promote internatPromote connectivivity, clean digital technologies and improve the environment for start-ups and scale-ups.

19.3.2021 – Ministers representing EU Member States signed three Declarations to pool efforts and resources to promote international connectivity, incentivise the rollout of clean digital technologies and improve the regulatory environment for start-ups and scale-ups. These tangible commitments will help accelerate Europe’s green and digital transformation and will contribute to the vision and goals of Europe’s Digital Decade. In particular, 27 European countries signed the Declaration on “European Data Gateways as a key element of the EU’s Digital Decade”, in which they committed to reinforce connectivity between Europe and its partners in Africa, Asia, the European Neighbourhood and Latin America. 25 European countries signed the Declaration on “EU Startup Nations Standard”, which aims to ensure that all European start-ups and scale-ups benefit from the best practices adopted by successful start-up ecosystems. Finally, 26 European countries signed the Declaration on “A Green and Digital Transformation of the EU” to accelerate the use of green digital technologies for the benefit of the environment. More: here

Source: EC Press