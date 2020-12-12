Three films nominated for LUX reward

12.12.2020 – Films nominated for the new award were publicly unveiled at the European Film Awards virtual ceremony on 12 December 2020, streamed from Berlin. While the LUX Audience Award normally features five films, this year, due to the Covid-19 crisis, it will feature three films: Another Round, Collective and Corpus Christi, subtitled in the 24 official languages of the EU. They will be screened in more than 60 cities of the EU. Citizens can vote for the favourite nominated film to become the LUX Audience Award winner for 2020. Or public can vote by rating the films. By voting, one may get the chance to participate at the LUX Audience Award Ceremony, taking place on 28 April 2021 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg and also at the next EFA Awards Ceremony in December 2021. Films are online here. More: here

Source:EP press