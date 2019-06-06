6.6.2019 – The summit of the leaders called “The Three Seas Initiative” took place in Ljubljana, Slovenia on the 5 and 6 June. The Three Seas Initiative is a flexible political platform at Presidential level, launched in 2015. The Initiative includes the 12 EU Member States located between the Adriatic, the Baltic and the Black seas: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. Up until today, three summits took place: Dubrovnik Summit in 2016, Warsaw Summit in 2017 and Bucharest Summit in 2018. The List of Priority Interconnection Projects was one of the main outcomes of the third Three Seas Initiative Summit, which was held in Bucharest in 2018. It encompasses 48 projects focusing on three fields: energy, digital and transportation. By implementing these projects, we aim to answer the needs and priorities of the participating states and provide a substantial contribution to the overall objective of the Three Seas Initiative..In Slovenia they released the joint declaration. The summit in Slovenia were also attended by the President of the European Commission Jean – Claude Juncker, and the Minister of Energy from the United States, Rick Perry.More: here

Source: MZZ Slovenia