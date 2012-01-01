Tourism in EU

Number of tourism nights spent in the EU is slightly up in 2016, despite substantial falls in France and the United Kingdom. In 2016 the number of nights spent in tourist accommodation establishments in the European Union (EU) is expected to have reached more than 2.8 billion, up by 2.0% compared with 2015. Since 2009, there has been a steady increase in the number of nights spent in tourist accommodation establishments in the EU, notably driven by the rise in the nights spent by non-residents of the Member State. In 2016,Spain (454 million nights, +7.8% compared with 2015) accentuated its lead, ahead of France(395 mn, -4.6%) and Italy (395 mn, +0.5%),Germany (390 mn, +2.8%) and the United Kingdom (292 mn, -4.5%).

More :http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/7822893/4-24012017-AP-EN.pdf/922150f7-b642-418d-ab42-9867347d5439

Source EC 24.1. 2017