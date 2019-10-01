Traineeships in EC

1.10.2019 - 950 traineeships, 300 more than in the previous period started a five-month paid internship at the European Commission today. The beginnings of the internship program date back to 1960, when the institution first hosted three interns. Today, according to the number of applications and participants, the program is the largest internship scheme in the world. 8,682 candidates from Europe and other parts of the world applied for the 950 places available from 1 October 2019 to 29 February 2020. The program is a unique opportunity for all participants to learn about the work, projects and policies of the Commission and learn firsthand how the EU works. Some current officials of the EU institutions have begun their careers with internships. The next call for the start of the internship in October 2020 will be published in January 2020. More: here

Source: EC Press