12. 5. 2017 – The General Court of the European Union annulled the Commission’s decision to dismiss a European citizens’ initiative calling for an end to TTIP talks, arguing not registering a petition because talks are ongoing did not stand up. Read more : http://www.politico.eu/pro/eu-top-court-sides-with-stop-ttip-in-its-battle-with-the-commission/

Source: Politico