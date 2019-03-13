UK parliament votes to reject no-deal Brexit

13.3.2019 – MPs are concerned that leaving the EU without a deal on March 29 would damage the UK economy.MPs voted outright to reject a no-deal Brexit, paving the way for a vote on whether Theresa May will ask the EU to agree a delay to Brexit. The vote, which passed by 312 to 308 is non-binding on the government. It came in the form of an amendment to a government motion which, while also rejecting a no-deal exit on March 29 — the current legal date of departure — had nevertheless noted that leaving without a deal remains the legal default. More: here

Source: Politico Press