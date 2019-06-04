4.6.2019 – The sixth and largest-ever edition of the U-Multirank university ranking, scoring more than 1,700 universities from 96 countries, has been published today. Every year, U-Multirank compares higher education institutions’ performance in areas that matter most to students. A map showing the universities with top overall performance is a new feature U-Multirank has added in this year’s edition. European higher education institutions are doing very well: EDHEC Business School (France), Chalmers University of Technology (Sweden), and the University of Groningen (the Netherlands) are among the top performers. U-Multirank has also analysed the international openness of universities worldwide. Results show that the more universities cooperate internationally, the more satisfied their students are with their learning experience. These universities also do better in knowledge transfer and research impact. More: here

Source: EC Press