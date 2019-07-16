Ursula von der Leyen zbirala zadostno podporo

16.7.2019 – On 16 July 2019 Ursula von der Leyen, Candidate for President of the European Commission, presented her political guidelines for the upcoming five years to the Members of European Parliament. She manage to obtain the support needed to obtain the position of the EC President.
A European by heart and by conviction, the Candidate announced that she will focus on an ambitious climate agenda to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. She also committed to working closely with the European Parliament to strengthen democracy and a fair social market economy in Europe. In her speech, Ursula von der Leyen gave a very personal insight into her idea of Europe’s path amid global challenges: “We will do it the European way”. Born in Brussels in 1958, Ursula von der Leyen is a doctor and was member of the German government from 2005 to 2019. More: here
Source: EC Press