Vega: launch of the first world-class supercomputer in the EU

20.4.2021 – The European Commission together with the European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking and the Government of Slovenia will inaugurate the operation of the Vega Supercomputer at a high-level ceremony in Maribor, Slovenia. This marks the launch of a first EU supercomputer procured jointly with EU and Member State funds, with a joint investment of €17.2 million.The new Vega supercomputer is capable of 6.9 Petaflops of computer power and will support the development of applications in many domains, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and high-performance data analytics. It will help European researchers and industry to make significant advances in bio-engineering, weather forecasting, the fight against climate change, personalised medicine, as well as in the discovery of new materials and drugs that will benefit EU citizens. The EuroHPC Joint Undertaking pools European and national resources to procure and deploy world-class supercomputers and technologies. More: here

Source: EC Press