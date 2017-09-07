Volkswagen to finalise repairs of all cars affected by emissions scandal

7.9.2017-Today the EU consumer authorities and the European Commission sent a joint letter to the CEO of Volkswagen urging the group to swiftly repair all cars affected by the “dieselgate” scandal. This is part of a coordinated action by EU consumer authorities to make sure that the Volkswagen group respects consumer law in the aftermath of the scandal and is proactive towards the consumers concerned. Consumer authorities across the EU continue to receive indications that many of the cars affected have not been repaired yet. After talks with Commissioner Jourová in 2016, Volkswagen committed to repairing all affected cars by autumn 2017. Today EU consumer authorities, under the leadership of the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), are urging Volkswagen to confirm, within one month, that this plan will be upheld. They demand full transparency in this process, including a detailed account on what has been achieved and what remains to be done. The Commission has requested that all affected Volkswagen cars should be brought into full conformity with type approval rules, therefore Volkswagen should guarantee to resolve any potential problem arising after the repairs.More: here

Source: EC Press