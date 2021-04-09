Watch and vote

9.4.2021 – The European Parliament and the European Film Academy (EFA), in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas, present a newly minted award – the LUX Audience Award. This new award is built on the LUX Prize, the film prize of the European Parliament established in 2007 as a symbol of the European Parliament’s commitment to culture, and EFA’s People’s Choice Award. More: here
Source: EP Press
It continues building bridges across Europe, as one of the LUX Prize’s objectives, by shedding light on films that go to the heart of the European public debate.
The award aims at strengthening ties between politics and citizens, by inviting European audiences to become active protagonists by voting for their favourite films.