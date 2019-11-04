4.11.2019 -Today, at the initiative of the European Commission, the Wine Observatory started operating. The new platform will provide analysis and greater transparency of prices, production and trade for this important sector of European agriculture. The European Union is the world’s largest wine producer, accounting for 65% of world production. It exports to the world markets 70% of its production. The observatory will include red and white wines and roses. The Commission has already set up observatories for milk, meat, cereals and sugar, and an October observatory for the fruit and vegetable market. More: here

Source: EC Press