11.7.2017 -The European Statistical Office Eurostat published data on the EU population on the World Day of the Population. On 1 January 2017, the European Union had 511.8 million inhabitants, and the year before 510.3 million. In 2016, 5.1 million children were born in the EU and the same number of people died, which means that the natural increase in the EU was neutral. The population change (1.5 million more inhabitants) was the result of migration.

The EU’s most populated countries are still Germany (82.8 million), France (67.0 million), the United Kingdom (65.83 million) and Italy (60.6 million). Last year, the population increased in eighteen EU countries and decreased in ten. The largest increase was recorded in Luxembourg (+19.8 per 1,000 residents), Sweden (+14.5 ‰), Malta (+13.8 ‰ and Ireland (+10.6 ‰), while it was the largest decline in Lithuania (-14.2 ‰), Latvia (-9.6 ‰) and Croatia (-8.7 ‰). Slovenia had 2.065.900 inhabitants on 1 January 2017 and the year before 2.064.200. Increase of the population was by 0.8% in one year. In 2016, there were 20,300 live births in Slovenia, while 19,700 people died. More :here

Source: EC Press