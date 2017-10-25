Zero tolerance for sexual harassment and abuse

25.10.2017-Members strongly condemn any form of sexual violence and deplore the fact that these acts are too easily tolerated. Perpetrators must be punished, they add. During a debate about sexual harassment at the European Parliament on Wednesday, several MEPs held up ‘Me Too’ placards in the chamber in solidarity with victims and to demonstrate that they had also had negative experiences. Parliament reiterates its 2014 call on the European Commission to propose an EU-wide strategy, including a draft law with binding instruments, to protect women against violence, including sexual harassment and sexual abuse of women and girls. Combating sexual harassment also includes awareness raising campaigns and tackling the issues of under-reporting and social stigma, says the text. The resolution was passed by 580 votes to 10, with 27 abstentions.More: here

Source: EC Press