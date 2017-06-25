25 june – statehood day in Slovenia

25.6.2017-It is 26 years since Slovenia declared independence from Yugoslavia, which is celebrated every 25 June as National Day, a work-free day. The holiday marks 25 June 1991, when the Slovenian Assembly passed the Basic Constitutional Charter and the Declaration of Independence. The documents were passed on the basis of a plebiscite held in December 1990 in which 88.2% of all voters opted for a break from the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

On the same day Croatia also declared independence.

Source: Euportal