Acquisition of the Slovene companies

21.10.2019 – The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Autocommerce d.o.o, Avto Triglav d.o.o and AC-Mobil d.o.o, all of Slovenia, by the Emil Frey Group of Switzerland. Autocommerce, Avto Triglav and AC-Mobil are active in the motor vehicles distribution market in Slovenia. Avto Triglav is also active in the same market in Croatia. The Emil Frey Group is active in the import and distribution of motor vehicles of different brands in the European Economic Area, including distribution of original equipment spare parts and repair and maintenance services. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given the companies’ moderate combined market positions resulting from the proposed transaction and the presence of a number of strong competitors in Slovenia and Croatia. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More: here

Source: EC Press