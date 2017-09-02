Bled’s Strategic Forum 3 – 4 September

2.9.2017-The first vice-president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, will pay an official visit to Slovenia. He will participate at the Bled Strategic Forum and meet separately with the host, Prime Minister Miro Cerar, the President of the National Assembly Milan Brglez and the presidents and members of the National Assembly committees and Interior Minister Vesna Györkös Žnidar. It will also meet the President of the Republic Borut Pahor. The Forum will attend the High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, Commissioner Violeta Bulc and many other distinguished guests. Vice-president Timmermans will appear, on Monday, September 4, at 20.55, on the television show “Dialogue with Citizens”, where he will talk live on the future of the EU and other topical issues. The event will be transmitted on TV SLO1, Radio Prvi, and EbS. More: here

Source: EC Press