Early music festival

19.7.2019 – The concerts of early music with top artists from all over the world in the most beautiful cultural monuments of Slovenia will take place in August. More: here
The press conferences of the Seviqc Brežice 2019 will take place on:
Tuesday, 30.7.2019, 11:30, Zagreb, Slovenski dom, Masarykova 13
Wednesday, 31.7.2019, 11:00, Brežice, Kavarna Božič, Cesta prvih borcev 14
Thursday, 1.8.2019, 11:00, Ljubljana, Kavarna Soteska, Soteska 8
Please confirm your presence on the following links in order to facilitate preparation:
Zagreb: https://forms.gle/
Ljubljana: https://forms.gle/
Brežice: https://forms.gle/
Source: EUportal.si