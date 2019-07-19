Early music festival

19.7.2019 – The concerts of early music with top artists from all over the world in the most beautiful cultural monuments of Slovenia will take place in August. More: here

The press conferences of the Seviqc Brežice 2019 will take place on:

Tuesday, 30.7.2019, 11:30, Zagreb, Slovenski dom, Masarykova 13

Wednesday, 31.7.2019, 11:00, Brežice, Kavarna Božič, Cesta prvih borcev 14

Thursday, 1.8.2019, 11:00, Ljubljana, Kavarna Soteska, Soteska 8

Please confirm your presence on the following links in order to facilitate preparation:

Zagreb: https://forms.gle/ ki7AzZguRYUda6jU9,

Ljubljana: https://forms.gle/ 2Ja2D8gu3HxUNSmZ9,

Brežice: https://forms.gle/ jieWQJymTQjxyzFF8.

Source: EUportal.si