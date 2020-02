29.2.2020 – EURES Slovenia is co-organizing an online employment fair in the field of tourism Seize the Summer with EURES 2020, which will take place from 10.00 to 18.00. Participation is free of charge and will present job opportunities in tourism and hospitality in Croatia, Malta, Cyprus and Portugal, Greece, France, Italy, Spain and Slovenia. Registration to this event is required. More:here

Source: EC Press

